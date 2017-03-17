If you don’t know about London singer-songwriter Joe Fox – then that needs to be rectified immediately. After his collection of intimate acoustic tales on 2016’s ‘Acoustic Alley Sessions’ EP, he returns today with stunning new single ‘Aftershow’.

Fox first got his big break from a chance encounter with hip-hop star A$AP Rocky while busking on a London street. Rocky fell in love with Fox’s soulful voice and whisked him to the studio to record several parts for his second album ‘At.Long.Last.A$AP’. A bigger audience followed for Fox, with packed-out gigs aplenty – but on new one ‘Aftershow’ he’s pining for whatever comes after: “I never felt quite in the room/every smile and new costume/I wanna step outside”.

More excitingly though, ‘Aftershow’ is one of the first proper glimpses we get of Fox with full production with stuttering drums blend with heavenly backing vocals. It’s Fox at his most assured and polished – and it seems like he’s already got his eye on bigger things.

Aftershow by Joe Fox Stream Aftershow by Joe Fox from desktop or your mobile device

Catch Fox on tour:

Birmingham, Ort Art Cafe (Mar 17)

Bristol, The Louisiana (Mar 18)

London, The Shacklewell Arms (Mar 22)

Leeds, Live At Leeds (Apr 29)