John Hancock III’s ‘Stay Plus’ is undeniably the happiest song of the year

There might only be one way to save the world, right now. As fascists walk the streets of America, and British MPs go bonkers over a bloody clock – it’s hard to feel anything other than despair. But there is another way, via activism, standing up for what you believe – and most importantly, spreading good vibes. It could be the catalyst that keeps us all going.

That, in a nutshell is what John Hancock III’s new song ‘Stay Plus’. Thinking about the world his daughter will grow up in, and how activism can improve US, Hancock III’s endlessly positive outlook is infectious. “Stay positive, say good things, hear good things, do good things, feel good things, turn all things into good things,” he implores on the Beck-tinged pop wonder.

You know what? It’s working. Everything might just be alright.

‘Stay Plus’ is out now via 10K Islands.