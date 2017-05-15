King Nun return with their most melodic banger to date, ‘Sponge’

The Dirty Hit signees are at it again

With festival season very much under way, there’s a whole crop of new names tuning their guitars and practicing their high-kicks to become the most unmissable rising act on the circuit. Judging by a few early showings, King Nun are well primed to be crowned as one of the summer’s biggest breakout names.

First two singles ‘Tulip’ and ‘Speakerface’ were a pair of riotous introductions to the London quartet, and now, well, it seems like they may have written their first singalong. ‘Sponge’ eases up on the pace ever so slightly and showcases the group’s growing knack for a killer melody – so much so that within a minute or so of the track being aired at their Live At Leeds set last month, the crowd acted like they’d known it for years.

Another stonking head-banger, but with a little bit of sweetness.

Sponge Sponge, a song by King Nun on Spotify

Catch the group live:

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 18)

Latitude Festival, Suffolk (July 14)

Leeds Festival, Leeds (August 25)

Reading Festival, Reading (August 27)