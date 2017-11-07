Koko Clay’s vibrant brand of future funk will shake off your winter blues

As we launch NME Emerging – a platform where unsigned acts can build up and manage a profile page for their music, right here on NME – we’ll be shining a light on of the new profiles each week that stood out against the rest. If you sign up, you could end up right here on NME.com, just like this week’s pick, Koko Clay. Here’s what you need to know about them.

From: London, however originally from Reims, France.

Sounds Like: ’80s soul with a modern electro twist and addictive dance beat.

For Fans of: Disclosure, Aluna George, ’90s R&B.

Why you’re going to love them: Despite having only one single, funk-pop artist Koko Clay’s ‘In The Dark’ is a mash up of empowering female R&B and a techno dance banger. Released last month it offers soulful vocals and groovy 90’s rhythm. After facing the ‘limitations and lack of understanding’ of a female, black musician in Paris, Koreen Clay brought her work to London, attracted by the ‘diverse and musically creative’ vibe of the city. Thank God she did, as a voice like that is certain to cause a fuss here in the UK.

In The Dark by Koko Clay Prod By Koko Clay Written By Koko Clay Mixed and Master at OceantideHQ, London.

‘In the Dark’, which she wrote and produced, will give you the energy desperately needed for you stride around on your morning commute and still feel like a star, much like Clay. Pair her musical talent and amazing voice with her killer style – and you’ve got a vibrant artist set for success.

Best Track: ‘In The Dark’

Words: Maisy Farren