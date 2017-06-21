The band play CineJam in August

Little Cub’s debut album, ‘Still Life’, released in April showcased a band ready to take on the world via the medium of banging electro tunes. Now, with the band all set to play CineJam – our upcoming film and music festival – we’ve given the London trio a quick call to get the lowdown on the state of the world, oh, and how Spinal Tap they really are.

The album was recorded while Dom was in New York and the rest of you in London. What impact did that have on you?

Dom: “I don’t think it mattered too much. We’re all influenced by different things, so being in different places actually kind of brought more influences to the music.”

The album is pretty heavy on politics. Why do you think it crept into the lyrics so much?

“I find it interesting that more people don’t really write about politics. It’s not really something you can avoid, but people tend to shy away slightly from talking about topics that are really relevant to their lives that might be things that you discuss with your friends or family.”

Why do you think that’s so?

“A lot of the time a lot of pop artists and musical artists say they don’t feel equipped to talk about politics because everyone’s so afraid to fall down on something. I think particularly now, it’s important to get involved. To actually really have an impact and say something worthwhile, you’ve got to put yourself on the line a bit.”

When you play live, you guys like to mix things up…

Duncan: “We’re always writing and making things, but it was good to finally get it out. When we’re playing live, so we’re changing the lyrics and the formation – so its never finished. Even when the album is finished the tracks still have a kind of animus. We like to move forward and try and create new songs as much as possible in a live set and with edits and things.”

When you guys play CineJam, Spinal Tap will be shown too. What’s been your most Spinal Tap moment so far?

Dom: “Well there’s always the danger of a technical nightmare but I don’t know, we’re all quite grounded people so there’s no giant Stonehenges or anything. Certainly not yet. Give us a year or so…”

Little Cub play CineJam a collaboration with BFI, Zig-Zag and the Rooftop Film Club on August 2. Get tickets here.