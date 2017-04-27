Live At Leeds takes place this weekend, and if the serious glut of new music on show throughout the city is all getting a bit much for you – you’re in luck. We’ve got London electro-pop duo IDER and indie darlings The Magic Gang to give us a run down on who they’re dead excited to see at this year’s edition.

The Magic Gang

The Big Moon

Their new album is a bit of a heater so we’re naturally looking forward to hearing a bit more of that this weekend – excellent job guys. A fun fact for potential readers is that Soph (guitarist) used to live with us back at University, and we haven’t seen her since!

Catch them: Brudenell Social Club, 10pm



Superfood

Our most recent tour unfortunately synced up with their headline tour, which meant we were forced to ‘hang out’ with them in various cities around the country. Not a nice thing. But we were graced with some new material (you should go and see this) which we’ve been trying to get them to send us to no avail.

Catch them: Nation of Shopkeepers, 8pm



Trudy and the Romance



Just absolutely love watching this band play.

Catch them: Brudenell Games Room, 9:30pm



The Pigeon Detectives

Jack once had a really confused tussle with the lead singer of the Detectives back in 2009 or something. Let’s see if something kicks off this weekend.

Catch them: Church, 2:45pm



King Nun

We made friends with these lovely set of boys on that weird Superfood cross-over tour and managed to miss their set every time. I’m sure they’ll be really good. Let’s find out together.

Catch them: Leeds Beckett Union Stage 2, 4pm



The Orielles

First and foremost very good friends of ours, and some of the coolest people you’re likely to meet. There’s a few hits here already and there with undoubtably be more.

Catch them: Leeds Beckett Union Stage 2, 7pm



The Magic Gang play Church at 6:30pm

IDER

Flyte

We’ve been fans of Flyte since we saw their first headline show in London a few years back. Their songwriting is so timeless and reminiscent of some iconic bands. Their harmonies are on point – it’s rare to see four-part harmony performed live so well these days.

Catch them: LUU Stylus, 6:15pm

Dream Wife

We saw these girls live at The Lexington in London last year and they blew our minds. They have a wicked chemistry between the 3 of them and the lead singer has the presence of a queen. She rules.

Catch them: Brudenell Social Club, 9pm



HAUS

First came across Haus when Lil worked with the guitarist at the same pub and he invited us to a gig. We were blown away by their live show. The lead singer threw himself off an 8ft DJ booth in the crowd.

Catch them: Headrow House, 9pm



Sivu

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Sivu following his debut album and we’re really excited that he’s back with more music. We loved ‘Something On High’ and his collaboration with producer Charlie Andrews is beautiful.

Catch them: The Wardrobe Bar, 7:30pm



Yellow Days

We got into his ‘Harmless Melodies’ EP last year. We love the sound and vibe of his music – its so raw and untampered with. We couldn’t believe it when we found out he was so young – his soulful voice sounds way beyond his years.

Catch them: Headrow House, 5pm



Fazerdaze

We’ve been recently hooked into the Fazerdaze EP and love the energy – such cruisey, chill summer tunes. We’re hearing about her everywhere we go at the minute so would definitely love to catch her live!

Catch them: Leeds Beckett Union Stage, 6pm



IDER play Belgrave Music Hall, 6pm

NME’s picks

As if that wasn’t enough, here’s some of our favourite artists that you can’t afford to miss this weekend.

Dead!

Furious punk rock from London quartet, of which two members are sons of legendary Sex Pistols member Glen Matlock. That’ll be where all the exhilarating rage comes from, then.

Catch them: The Key Club, 6:15pm

Matt Maltese

Heartfelt and stunning balladry from one of the UK’s finest young songwriters. No doubt be some tears mid-pint, we imagine.

Catch them: The Wardrobe, 2pm

Off Bloom

If Scandi-pop is all a bit nice for you right now, Off Bloom are probably more your flavour. A pulsating live show that straddles the line between pop and all-out-rave – an all-out assault on the senses.

Catch them: Brudenell Games Room, 8:30pm