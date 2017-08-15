Mallrat’s ‘Uninivited’ is the anti-social banger you’ve been waiting for

On ‘Uninvited’, Australian riser Mallrat may well have penned the anthem for disenfranchised millennials everywhere. “Get me off the list/I’ve got nothing on my wrist” she says on the song’s ever-so-relatable chorus, as she laments fake people, crap parties and that nagging feeling of being someplace you really don’t want to be.

It’s funny though, because ‘Uninvited’ is a bonafide club banger – one that you’d no doubt hear on your night out. With big beats, sharp flows and a undeniable wit – the producer has outed herself as one of the game’s most undeniably exciting new talents.