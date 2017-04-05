Matt Maltese’s ‘As the World Caves In’ video puts a bleak spin on romance

The 20-year-old South Londoner worked with The Maccabees’ Hugo White on his new single.



In amongst a very exciting rabble of South London acts – from HMLTD’s theatrics to Goat Girl’s no-nonsense charm – there’s one 20-year-old songwriter who could be pick of the bunch. Matt Maltese has somehow mastered the art of writing an apocalyptic pop single, all about modern day ills, without sounding either unoriginal or too doom and gloom.

Latest single ’As the World Caves In’, produced by The Maccabees’ Hugo White, contains quite the subject matter. It sees Maltese wondering out loud what would happen if Theresa May and Donald Trump spent the night together after triggering a nuclear war. And before you sick up today’s lunch, listen to the track itself. Maltese pendulum swings between bleak romance and classic songwriting like Father John Misty performing cartwheels. He’s the real deal.

For the single’s Sam Hiscox-directed video, Maltese navigates between the rooms of a deoted couple’s house, as they experience their final night together. He finds them planning their own funeral, bathing each other before the grim reaper knocks and even closing the door to their own co-share coffin. It’s another bleak twist on romance – something Maltese is fast becoming a specialist in. Watch his new video below.

Catch Matt Maltese at the following shows:

Are You Listening? Festival, Reading (April 22)

Live at Leeds, Leeds (April 29)

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 18-20)

O2 Institute 1, Birmingham (w/ The Maccabees) (June 22)

O2 Academy, Glasgow (w/ The Maccabees) (June 23)

O2 Academy, Newcastle (w/ The Maccabees) (June 24)

Latitude Festival, Southwold (July 13-16)