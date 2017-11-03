Miya Folick’s new EP, ‘Give It To Me’ is an electrifying and bold instalment into the LA-born’s catalogue. From the head-banging opener, ‘Trouble Adjusting’ to the gentle cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Woodstock’ – Folick’s crafted a collection of songs that are both soaring and gut-wrenchingly honest.

We spoke to Folick about meeting her band on Tinder, the EP and vomiting extras.

I heard you but your band together through Tinder…

That is true. I wasn’t really a part of the LA music scene at the time and I wasn’t on Tinder but a friend of mine was. She would show me the people she matched with and they were always artists and musicians – so I thought I should make a profile that says I’m looking for a band. Lucky my bass player saw it and he reached out to me on Instagram – because we didn’t match on Tinder. It’s a very 21st century band meeting.

Was releasing these songs as an EP always the plan?

I’ve been writing these songs for probably a year and a half, but it wasn’t really deliberately for an EP. I just wanted new material to play live – and we’ve been performing a lot of that material for a while and they just don’t stylistically work for the album I’m working on. They were songs I didn’t want to disappear. I like that it works out that way – it feels like a nice collection of memories for us now.

Why did they not feel like they belong on the album?

You’ll understand immediately when you hear the album why. I didn’t want to make an album that was just a collection of songs – but is purposeful and intense. It didn’t make sense to try and fit in things just because I had them.

The song ‘Give It To Me’ is the bold centre-piece – what’s it about?

It’s one of those songs that just have some kind of magic. The song is not specific enough so that it relatable in a lot of different situations – I don’t really like to talk about what it specifically means because it doesn’t really matter. Plus it always changes for me. I don’t remember what I was talking about when I wrote it – I have no idea. Every time it means something new.

You filmed this video on a rollercoaster. Why?

Rollercoasters are fucking delightful. But the process was really fun and actually pretty easy. I ended up quite bruised by the end of the day. I had to perform it 2 and a half time the speed because it was shot in slow motion. It was so fast that I couldn’t really think – so came up with these really spontaneous reactions. One of the extras puked after riding it – but he was a champ, he soldiered through. I would have 100% left after that.

‘Give It To Me’ EP is out now