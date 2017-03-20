The Moonlandingz’s new ‘Strangle of Anna’ video is a greasy and surreal melodrama

Fry-ups will never be the same after this

It’s not just about the slick hair for Johnny Rocket. The Moonlandingz’s frontman (aka Fat White Family‘s Lias Saoudi) goes the whole greasy spoon in the band’s new video for their woozy three-chord trip, ‘The Strangle Of Anna’. In it, he’s wearing a PVC bodice with nipple-covering fried eggs, while Slow Club’s Rebecca Taylor chews on her lyrics through mouthfuls of cake. Check it out below:

The band’s Adrian Flanagan says Johnny Rocket “went completely method” for the vid, staying awake for a whole five days before the shoot. “On arrival on set he said he wanted to have the hairstyle of all the South Yorkshire greats, yer know, Turner, Hawley and the king of the crooners, Mr Tony Christie – but he wanted to take that look to the next level, which obviously, was to wear two fried eggs upon his person.”

So how did they make his eggy accoutrement? “We filmed the video in a karaoke bar-cum-Chinese restaurant in Dalston and we had the chef there make about 100 fried eggs till there was two eggs that were aesthetically pleasing enough,” explains Adrian. “When they were good enough, we covered Johnny in Vaseline, slapped these lukewarm fried eggs on his chest and wrapped him and them in cling film…Even Michael Jackson never ventured in to the realms of fry ups as fashion accessories on a video shoot. I’m pretty certain it’s gonna be the look of the summer!”

‘The Strangle Of Anna’ is the band’s second single from forthcoming debut album ‘Interplanetary Class Classics’, which is out on Friday (March 24). Check out the band’s tour dates below, where they’ll be joined by south London’s rather excellent Goat Girl:

MARCH

Wed 22 The Cluny, Newcastle

Thu 23 Stereo, Glasgow

Sat 25 The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

Tue 28 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Wed 29 The Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Thu 30 Gorilla, Manchester

APRIL

Sat 1 Leadmill, Sheffield

Sun 2 Thekla, Bristol

Mon 3 The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Tue 4 Village Underground, London

Wed 19 The Bullingdon, Oxford