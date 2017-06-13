10 unmissable new acts that could totally rule your Glastonbury 2017
See you down the front, yeah?
Big names like Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and The National might have piqued your interest when the whopping Glastonbury lineup dropped, but for new music lovers there was plenty of potential fresh-blood lurking on the line-up to throw a right spanner in your clash-finder planning.
So here, complete with times and locations, are our pick of the finest new names making the trip to Worthy Farm that you cannot afford to miss – at all costs.
Shame
Who: South-London’s most delightfully-chaotic new band, who already boast mammoth post-punk corkers in ‘Shameless’ and ‘The Lick’
For Fans Of: Crowdsurfing, The Fall
Where/When: Leftfield, 17:00, Friday
Dave
Who: A masterful MC – and pianist – who melds hip-hop, grime and soul for a mind-blowing mix, one that captures the mood of Britain’s youth right now.
For Fans Of: Video-games, Drake
Where/When: Sonic, 20:00, Friday
AJ Tracey
Who: London MC who’s been knocking out grime bangers like ‘Buster Cannon’ and ‘Thiago Silva’ for the last couple years, all while helping out our boy Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail.
For Fans Of: Football-referencing-lyrics, Skepta
Where/When: Sonic, 21:00, Friday
Josh Barry
Who: Soulfully-minded youngster with collaborations on the board already with SG Lewis, Gorgon City and Friction, and which no doubt helped win the festival’s Emerging Talent Competition earlier this year.
For Fans Of: Disclosure, soul
Where/When: John Peel Stage, 11:00, Saturday
Maggie Rogers
Who: US indie-pop sensation who went viral after Pharrell was left all weepy by debut song ‘Alaska’ – but whose stunning debut EP has proved she’s no fluke.
For Fans Of: Lapsley, colours
Where/When: John Peel Stage, 12:00, Saturday
Sigrid
Who: The latest masterful pop export from Scandinavia, who may well be its finest in years. The 21-year-old’s debut EP showcased an artist wise beyond years – and with the songwriting knack to prove it.
For Fans Of: Empowering pop anthems, sass
Where/When: The Park, 15:00, Saturday
Nadia Rose
Who: Cousin of Stormzy, who also just happens to be an immensely talented grime MC, too – none more so obvious on the vicious anthem ‘Tight Up’.
For Fans Of: Stormzy, skanking
Where/When: The Park, 16:30, Saturday
Mura Masa
Who: Rising dance-pop producer who has got a stellar list of collaborators to his name already (Damon Albarn, Charli XCX, A$AP Rocky) and may even bring one or two along for his vibrant set.
For Fans Of: Calvin Harris, surprise-guests
Where/When: Sonic, 16:15, Saturday
Isaac Gracie
Who: One of Britain’s most astonishingly-talented songwriters, who knows his way around a heart-rending ballad (see: ‘Terrified’) like few others.
For Fans Of: Jeff Buckley, sneaky-crying
Where/When: The Rabbit Hole, 22:00, Saturday
Sundara Karma
Who: The Reading quartet’s debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ packed with stonking indie classics and huge choruses. A raucous Sunday lunchtime bop is in order.
For Fans Of: The Maccabees, massive sing-alongs
Where/When: John Peel Stage, 11:50, Sunday