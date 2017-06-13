See you down the front, yeah?

Big names like Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and The National might have piqued your interest when the whopping Glastonbury lineup dropped, but for new music lovers there was plenty of potential fresh-blood lurking on the line-up to throw a right spanner in your clash-finder planning.

So here, complete with times and locations, are our pick of the finest new names making the trip to Worthy Farm that you cannot afford to miss – at all costs.

Shame

Who: South-London’s most delightfully-chaotic new band, who already boast mammoth post-punk corkers in ‘Shameless’ and ‘The Lick’

For Fans Of: Crowdsurfing, The Fall

Where/When: Leftfield, 17:00, Friday

Dave

Who: A masterful MC – and pianist – who melds hip-hop, grime and soul for a mind-blowing mix, one that captures the mood of Britain’s youth right now.

For Fans Of: Video-games, Drake

Where/When: Sonic, 20:00, Friday

AJ Tracey

Who: London MC who’s been knocking out grime bangers like ‘Buster Cannon’ and ‘Thiago Silva’ for the last couple years, all while helping out our boy Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail.

For Fans Of: Football-referencing-lyrics, Skepta

Where/When: Sonic, 21:00, Friday

Josh Barry

Who: Soulfully-minded youngster with collaborations on the board already with SG Lewis, Gorgon City and Friction, and which no doubt helped win the festival’s Emerging Talent Competition earlier this year.

For Fans Of: Disclosure, soul

Where/When: John Peel Stage, 11:00, Saturday

Maggie Rogers

Who: US indie-pop sensation who went viral after Pharrell was left all weepy by debut song ‘Alaska’ – but whose stunning debut EP has proved she’s no fluke.

For Fans Of: Lapsley, colours

Where/When: John Peel Stage, 12:00, Saturday

Sigrid

Who: The latest masterful pop export from Scandinavia, who may well be its finest in years. The 21-year-old’s debut EP showcased an artist wise beyond years – and with the songwriting knack to prove it.

For Fans Of: Empowering pop anthems, sass

Where/When: The Park, 15:00, Saturday

Nadia Rose

Who: Cousin of Stormzy, who also just happens to be an immensely talented grime MC, too – none more so obvious on the vicious anthem ‘Tight Up’.

For Fans Of: Stormzy, skanking

Where/When: The Park, 16:30, Saturday

Mura Masa

Who: Rising dance-pop producer who has got a stellar list of collaborators to his name already (Damon Albarn, Charli XCX, A$AP Rocky) and may even bring one or two along for his vibrant set.

For Fans Of: Calvin Harris, surprise-guests

Where/When: Sonic, 16:15, Saturday

Isaac Gracie

Who: One of Britain’s most astonishingly-talented songwriters, who knows his way around a heart-rending ballad (see: ‘Terrified’) like few others.

For Fans Of: Jeff Buckley, sneaky-crying

Where/When: The Rabbit Hole, 22:00, Saturday

Sundara Karma

Who: The Reading quartet’s debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ packed with stonking indie classics and huge choruses. A raucous Sunday lunchtime bop is in order.

For Fans Of: The Maccabees, massive sing-alongs

Where/When: John Peel Stage, 11:50, Sunday