New Music Of The Day: Artificial Pleasure – ‘All I Got’

London four-piece Artificial Pleasure probably wouldn’t exist without the enduring legacy of David Bowie and Talking Heads, but that doesn’t stop the group’s new track from tearing up the rulebook and shunning straightforward retromania.

Following on from their bombastic arrival on ‘I’ll Make It Worth Your While’, newbie ‘All I Got’ is a sleazy, spandex-suited giant purpose-built for the dancefloor. Nostalgia runs riot in some senses – frontman Phil McDonnell’s Bowie-like bark nearly enters full ‘Let’s Dance’ mode – but instead of simply paying homage, there’s a sense of progression lining every disco-fused seam. And even if there’s the odd nod to the past, it’s done with enough strut and glamour to suggest they’ve paid serious attention to the greats.

The London quartet are also ready to take some of their forthcoming EP ‘Like Never Before’ on the road, with new dates for London (Camden Assembly, Apr 25) and Live at Leeds (Apr 29) announced. Just make sure you bring your dancing shoes, obviously.

