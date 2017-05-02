New Music of the Day: Confidence Man – Bubblegum (Jono Ma More Cowbell Remix)

The mysterious Aussies have been remixed by Jagwar Ma's Jono

Confidence Man’s “whole point”, they say, “is about dancing and getting down.” That much was clear on the Brisbane quartet’s insanely funky debut ‘Boyfriend (Repeat)‘, which recalled the likes of CSS and LCD Soundsystem, and on their second single, ‘Bubblegum’, too. The band’s four members originated in Brisbane bands The Belligerents, Moses Gunn Collective and the Jungle Giants, but in their new supergroup they’ve adopted strange new identities: Reggie Goodchild, Clarence McGuffie, Janet Planet and Sugar Bones. It’s all very mysterious.

Since September 2016, they’ve been making a name for themselves in Australia, but they’ve only recently signed to Heavenly in the UK – and having stormed the Aussie festival circuit, they’re due to arrive in the UK later this month for several shows. As if to mark the occasion they’re putting out a remix of ‘Bubblegum’ by Jagwar Ma‘s very own Jono Ma. He’s “one of our favourite Aussie producers”, says Janet Planet – she calls it “a sweet treat for your ears and feet”.

Jono, meanwhile, has this to say about his remix: “The original has all the peaks and troughs of a late ’90s breaks banger à la Fat Boy Slim… I felt it was my duty to focus in on the more subtle body-rubbing elements of the track. Namely: the bongos, the bassline and all those bubble pops. Annoyingly, I was late submitting the remix, it took me weeks to realise the track still needed more cowbell!! I’m an eeeediot!”

Confidence Man – Bubblegum (Jono Ma More Cowbell Remix) by Confidence Man Jono Ma Remix of Confidence Man track ‘Bubblegum’

Catch Confidence Man on tour at the below dates:

Brighton, Komedia Aussie BBQ (Great Escape) 12.10pm (May 18)

Brighton, Track & Field at Castle St. Gym (Great Escape) 7.15pm (18)

Brighton, Sticky Mike’s (Great Escape) 11.30pm (18)

London, Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen (21)

London, The Social (24)

London, Sebright Arms (25)

Manchester, Dot to Dot Festival (26)

Bristol, Dot to Dot Festival (27)

Nottingham, Dot to Dot Festival (28)