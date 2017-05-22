New Music Of The Day: The Districts – ‘If Before I Wake’

The Districts could make anything sound epic. A walk to the shops to pick up a pint of milk? That’s an adventure. Brushing your teeth with a new brand of toothpaste? Steady on!

As it is, the Lititz, Pennsylvania-formed four-piece don’t concern themselves with mundane tales. With frontman Rob Grote at the helm, they bellow out wild stories about the vastness, fear and thunder of youth. Everything sounds huge. Grote’s vocal never simmers down, guitars are packed like sardines bursting at the seams, drums threaten to blow the doors down.

If 2015 coming-of-age album ‘A Flourish and a Spoil’ hinted at the band’s big-thinking signatures, new song ‘If Before I Wake’ cements it. Grote chants “I’m just a narcissist!” and claims he’s “too blessed to be depressed!”, like he’s had a spiritual awakening. Every fragment of the track has been dialled up to 100, blared out to the skies. In just three minutes, it feels like The Districts have contained a lifetime’s tale.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Districts – If Before I Wake by Fat Possum Records The Districts – “If Before I Wake” Off the upcoming album ‘Popular Manipulations’, Out 8/11 on Fat Possum Records Preorder: http://smarturl.it/PopularManipulations The Districts Tour Dates: 5/22 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie 5/23 – London, UK – The Dome 5/25 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus Szimpla 5/26 – Amsterdam, NL

The Districts release new album ‘Popular Manipulations’ on August 11 via Fat Possum