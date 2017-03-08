New Music Of The Day: Dream Wife – ‘Somebody’

In their short existence, Icelandic/British trio Dream Wife have already become important advocates for changing the way that the world perceives femininity. “I am not my body, I am somebody” echoes throughout their punchy new single ‘Somebody’, neatly encapsulating their brand of indie-punk.

The group described the single, released on International Women’s Day, as: “a ballad for women. The song explores the experience of living in a female body within our society. It’s a conversation on the reclamation of bodies by the women who occupy them in a tender, yet direct and empowering way.” Listen in full below.

Somebody by DREAM WIFE i am not my body, i’m somebody http://spoti.fi/2lDX0gF

Dream Wife have been making waves over the past year, and there’s no doubt that this track will see them rise through the ranks as they play SXSW followed by their biggest headline show to date at London’s Tuffnell Park Dome (Apr 27).