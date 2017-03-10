New Music Of The Day: Fickle Friends – ‘Hello Hello’

Brighton hitmakers Fickle Friends were already making sunny side up triumphs, but they’ve gone the extra mile with ‘Hello Hello’. The five-piece’s latest pursuit saw them relocating to LA, hiring an Airbnb where they built their own home studio, before penning this day glo dream of a new single.

“It was one of those sessions where a song comes together super quickly, it just flowed,” remembers singer Natti Shiner. Despite the claim it was cobbled together as if by magic, ’Hello Hello’ sounds meticulously constructed. It’s a track of saw-toothed guitars, quick-thinking synths and Shiner’s signature, lightfooted vocals, which put a sugary glaze on already shiny pop. The song’s “about sticking with someone who’s lost sight of who they are and what they’re worth,” says Shiner. One thing’s for sure – Fickle Friends are worth sticking with for years to come. Few bands are this reliable in churning out fully-fledged bangers.

Starting next week, Fickle Friends play the TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME, where they visit the following cities:

Glasgow University Of Strathclyde (March 17)

Hull University (March 18)

Leeds, Leeds University Union (March 22)

Norwich, University Of East Anglia (March 23)

Sheffield, Sheffield University (March 24)

Loughborough, Loughborough University (March 31)

Head to NME.COM/topmanontour for more details.