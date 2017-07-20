New Music Of The Day: Goat Girl – ‘Crow Cries’

Back in 2016, London four-piece Goat Girl made an exciting introduction with the debut, dirt-laced ‘Country Sleaze’ / ‘Scum’ 7” single. What followed was a rush of instant hype and attention, something they’ve since tried to contain. Every mention of South London’s blossoming, so-called scene – based in Brixton Windmill, also featuring exciting newcomers Matt Maltese, Shame and Sorry – is curtailed. There’s a sense that Goat Girl don’t want to be defined by buzz before they can actually define themselves.

‘Crow Cries’, the band’s new single on Rough Trade, is a sure-footed statement of intent. It pendulum swings from thudding, high-paced verses to sluggish chants, existing somewhere between creepy, pitch black English forests and grimy basement bars. It won’t do anything to dampen the hype, but it’s the sound of a group finding their feet by delving deeper into their dark, sinister side.

Catch Goat Girl live at the following UK shows:

The Windmill, London (July 20)

100 Club, London (27)

Visions Festival, London (August 5)

End of the Road Festival (Sep 1)

Liverpool Music Week (Nov 2)

Broadcast, Glasgow (3)

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (4)

Gullivers, Manchester (6)

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (7)

The Joker, Brighton (9)

Modern Art, Oxford (10)

The Crofters Rights, Bristol (11)

Corsica Studios, London (13)