New Music Of The Day: Gold Connections – ‘Isabel’

Car Seat Headrest – aka Will Toledo – has been knocking out records with prolific speed for almost the last half-decade now, but it was last year’s major label debut ‘Teens of Denial’ that pricked up the ears of plenty and gave him a worldwide platform to build on.

Now, Toledo is branching out into production duties, as he’s behind the mixing desk for the first EP from Gold Connections – the brainchild of Will Marsh, who also is part of Car Seat Headrest’s touring band.

New taster ‘Isabel’ initially charms with its rough-round-the-edges guitar riffs and endlessly shifting song structure, but what strikes you the most is the vulnerability of Marsh’s lyrics (“I’ve never had a love”) and how naturally it counteracts the spikey garage-rock tendencies.

“‘Isabel’ is not a song about a girl, but a blurred portrait of the circus we call love.” Marsh explains of the track.” It took two years to write because I kept on finding new bizarre angles. If Isabel is a girl then she’s parading somewhere out of view.”

Gold Connections – Isabel by Fat Possum Records Gold Connections – “Isabel” Off the self-titled debut EP out March 31st on Fat Possum Pre-order: smarturl.it/GC.EP

Gold Connections will be performing at NME’s SXSW showcase on March 18. Check out the full line-up here.

Self-titled EP will be out March 31 via Fat Possum.