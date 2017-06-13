New Music Of The Day: Hare Squead – ‘Pure’
Irish collective Hare Squead announced themselves last year with ode to good times ‘Herside Story’. Bright, sunny-side-up rap was their game, sweet as it gets.
But new song ‘Pure’ tells a completely different story. It’s the trio’s first deep sea dive into darkness, centred around mist-soaked synths and ‘Nikes’-style pitch shifted vocals. “How can it hurt when it feel so good?” Jessy Rose raps, in the middle of double-edged-sworded relationship. There are still traces of Hare Squead’s optimism-first mentality, but more than anything this is proof the group can work in any kind of territory.
‘Pure’ is taken from new EP ‘Season 2’, following debut EP ‘Supernormal’ and a head-turning ‘Herside Story’ edit from D.C. rapper Goldlink. Listen to the new track below.
Catch Hare Squead live at London Birthdays on July 26.