New Music Of The Day: Jagara – ‘Real Love’

Digging deep into the past can often provide fruitful inspiration for music. Take Jagara’s debut single, ‘Let Me Go’, which was inspired by the icy soundtrack to the Cold War TV show Deutschland 83 and channelled that into robotic synths and wicked melodies. But second time round, the London trio are definitely looking forward.

You get that sense almost immediately on new single ‘Real Love’ – for which you can watch below. Having supported Bastille on their arena tour last year, those massive venues have clearly had an affect on the song – as it showcases their endless ambition. But it’s the trappy-beats and neat little production tricks that immediately prove that it’s rooted in the here and now. Whether they’re looking into the future, or behind, it appears that it’ll always work out.

Watch the new video below. You can catch Jagara live at NME CineJam – our music and film event in London – on July 5. Get tickets here.