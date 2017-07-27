New Music Of The Day: Jerkcurb – ‘Little Boring Thing’

Jerkcurb‘s last outing was the supremely atmospheric A-side to ‘Little Boring Thing’. The dual US-UK citizen gave us equal parts Black Keys and Unknown Mortal Orchestra on ‘Voodoo Saloon’ – the musical equivalent of a boozy, soul-searching stupor. There, his bending acoustic guitar lines met unnerving electric ones over a bed of shuffling, crackling beats.

Those tipsy guitar lines are all over this new one too, as are his train-of-thought lyrics: “You’ll be my boring butterfly,” he begins, “but you’d be beautiful – but only on the outside.” He explains: “Little Boring Thing is about sleepwalking into comfort, and then suddenly realising it’s happening. It’s simplistically cynical, crude and offensive, about feeling superior and predicting the future and then ultimately being proven wrong.” Take a listen below:

Little Boring Thing by jerkcurb Limited 7inch single: tinyurl.com/yahzkfd2 Produced by Jerkcurb Art by Jerkcurb Recorded & engineered with Charlie Hoskyns Mixed by Tom Carmichael

Jerkcurb will play The Lexington in London on October 11. ‘Voodoo Saloon’ 7″ is released on August 4 via Handsome Dad Records.