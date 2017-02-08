New Music Of The Day: Kane Strang – ‘Oh You’re Off I See’

Kane Strang’s self-released debut album ‘Blue Cheese’ was so ambitious and polished, it was sort of amazing that he managed to record the whole thing in his bedroom. Less than a year on from that release, Strang has moved musical operations from his room to the studio and now returns with new single ‘Oh You’re Off I See’.

This, the first taste of his upcoming album of the same name, shows the New Zealand musician has opened up to collaboration, with his touring band now an integral part of the writing process. ‘Oh You’re Off I See’ showcases the new method in breathtaking fashion, with a sleazy, languishing guitar line juxtaposed with ambitious melodies throughout. Fellow indie star Car Seat Headrest made the transition from the bedroom environment to studios sound so seamless, and Strang is poised to make a similar leap to acclaim.

Not only is he releasing his first album via Dead Oceans, Strang is preparing to tour outside his native New Zealand for the first time in 2017, with shows in the UK likely to be on the horizon.

Kane Strang’s album ‘Oh You’re Off I See’ is due on June 30, 2017.