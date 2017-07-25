New Music Of The Day: Kwaye – ‘Sweetest Life’

Everything Kwaye does is utterly infectious. His music oozes with catchy hooks and personality, and the equally stunning videos sees the British artist show off his killer dance moves. Basically, no one is having as much fun as Kwaye is right now.

That’s all before we get to ‘Sweetest Life’ – the latest cut from the immensely talented musician and dancer. With easy-going piano and smooth vocals, it’s easy to mistake it for a slice of ‘90s West Coast G-funk, though Kwaye’s throughly modern production wizardry updates it for a new generation.

What shines through his Kwaye’s lust for life, ‘In the sweetest life the living’s alright/and the loving is easy when you’re with me’ he croons on the song’s delightful chorus. Yep, he’s really having the time of his life.

