New Music Of The Day: machineheart – ‘Speak In Tongues’

Much of machineheart’s early attention came from their dazzling covers. They took on the 1975’s ‘Chocolate’ with relative ease and then repeated that formula with a dazzling cover of Katy Perry’s ‘Unconditionally’. Now that’s well in the past, and they’re proving that they deserve the attention based on their own merit.

On new single ‘Speak In Tongues’ they manage to pair up their tendency for big rock riffs, and their obvious knack for powering electro-pop choruses. At the crux of it all, that’s what makes machineheart such an exciting prospect. Anything is on the table – and they know how to make it work.