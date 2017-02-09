New Music of the Day: Marika Hackman – ‘Boyfriend’

Marika Hackman’s 2015 album ‘We Slept At Last’ was a grungy, folky and brilliant debut full of songs about drowning and death and primal instincts: it was like walking through a wood carpeted with moss and barbed wire. Following on from that, in December 2016, she released a Christmas EP called ‘Wonderland’ made up of Christmas covers and a couple of fa-la-la-ing originals. That’s what makes it so surprising to hear the 24-year-old’s new single ‘Boyfriend’, her first for new label AMF Records; backed by her London pals The Big Moon, she’s sounding lean, mean, and really, really funny.

“‘Boyfriend'”, explains Hackman, “is payback for all those times I’ve been interrupted mid-snog by some seedy wanker asking to join in.” The lyrics are suitably kickass: “I’ve got your boyfriend on my mind / I think you know she stayed with me last night / I held his world in my hands / I threw it out to see where it would land.” Don’t fuck with Marika, or she will most certainly fuck with you.

Marika Hackman plays:

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 17)

End of the Road Festival, Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury (Aug 31)