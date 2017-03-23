New Music Of The Day: Nilüfer Yanya – The Florist

21-year-old Londoner Nilüfer Yanya was part of the early-year talk about future stars, and she’s shared her first track of 2017 with ‘The Florist’.

The genre-hopping newcomer, who claims she was a musician first and a singer last, playfully spins the traditional break-up song on its head. ‘The Florist’ pendulum swings between loosely-plucked, jazz-nodding guitars and the kind of thudding chorus that could be remixed into a dance giant, in the right hands. “What you leaving me for?” she asks over melancholic chords, in a song that circuits addiction – both physical and emotional – in the context of a doomed relationship.

It’s a track that wilfully darts between different styles, practically becoming a showcase for each and every smart trick Yanya can pull off.

‘The Florist’, streaming below, follows last year’s ‘Small Crimes’ EP. Yanya also recently launched her own zine, My Friend, which was set up to help fund initiatives in Athens refugee camps, where she runs music and arts lessons. See, not only is she mega talented, she’s also a great person.

Nilüfer Yanya – The Florist by Blue Flowers Music

