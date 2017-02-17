New Music Of The Day: Off Bloom – ‘Falcon Eye’

Another day, another electro-pop group with insane potential coming from Scandinavia. This time, it’s Denmark’s Off Bloom, who’ve just shared new single ‘Falcon Eye’ and the exotic accompanying video.

We caught up with the trio to get the lowdown on the mysterious new single and what the hell that dance is all about.

Where did you get the Middle Eastern vibe in your new single?

Mads: Actually, there’s one specific song that we love so much by a guy called Holger Czukey. It’s called Persian Love and it’s just so beautiful – it’s just pure beauty. Some of the notes used seem to be so true. There’s an energy in that kind of vibe, it’s not contrived, it feels free like there’s space between it.

That’s carried on into the video – did you guys have a good time filming that?

Mette: Yeah definitely. We’d just been in LA for three weeks and we came to Morocco and we were tired, and it was just before Christmas and we really wanted to go home – but we came down there and it was so beautiful, and super cold.

Mads: We actually just asked all of the people in the video are whether they wanted to be apart of it because they looked so cool.

Mette: It was so awesome. We were filming in the middle of some houses, they had like a yard where all the tiles were – the girls who are there in the video are just the girls that live there. They were all wearing the same kind of weird Marrakesh style pyjamas and they just looked so awesome.

Alex: …and had an attitude I’ve never seen before.

Mette: They didn’t give any fucks.

Who came up with the dance in the chorus?

Mads: Basically there was a dude who did the choreography for us but we didn’t really like it, it was too much like a real dance. And this couldn’t be a real dance. This had to be something weird because this song is so special in a way.

Mette: We just made it up on the spot basically. It’s super simple but has some fun expression in it.