New Music Of The Day: Paddy Hanna – ‘Sunday Milkshake’

00In 2014, Irish singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna shared his barnstorming debut album – the wickedly smart ‘Leafy Stiletto’, relieved via Popicle Island. It may have passed some of you by, but fear not, Hanna is never one to stand still – he’s been cranking out singles on a regular basis for the past year.

Now he’s back at it again, with this softly sweet and catchy little gem ‘Sunday Milkshake’ which you can hear below. To accompany the track, Hanna has explained how the song came about.

“I allude to mental illness in my work. It’s considered by many to be a neurosis that spurs on creative work, however it is nothing but a crutch on my own creativity. My time in a depressive haze is spent in complete emptiness, weeks will go by, my beard will have grown out, my pen dried up. So when indeed I allude to mental illness it would usually be during a happy period where I can function.”

‘“One of the most important days in my life came when I finally opened up about depression and was not met with jeers but rather acceptance and understanding – it’s the first and most significant step you can take. ‘Sunday Milkshake’ is a tale of realisation, of sleeping on a dirty couch knowing some mistakes cannot be undone”.