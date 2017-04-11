New Music Of The Day: Paris Youth Foundation – ‘Lost Cause’

They're hitting the road with The Magic Gang

Right now, it feels like indie is back in a good place. Our pals The Big Moon, coming-of-age wunderkinds Blaenavon and the mysterious Alexandra Savior all just recently dropped their stunning debut albums, and with bands like QTY, Bad Nerves and more proving they’ve got the same power – we could be looking at sustained quality for years to come.

Liverpool’s Paris Youth Foundation are fast on their way to joining that crop of young musicians ready to spearhead the British wave, if sold-out tours and banging tunes are anything to go by. With only their third track, the soaring ‘Lost Cause, there’s signs that they could go all the way in the vein of similar chart-ready crossover indie-pop upstarts like The 1975 and Bastille. Sky-scraping riffs tower over the track, as do the thumping basslines, but it’s the modern twist on the lovesick tale that stand out as the song’s best quality.

April

11th – Hull, The Polar Bear

12th – Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

13th – Edinburgh, The Mash House

14th – Liverpool, Arts Club

15th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28th – Newcastle, Hit The North Festival

29th – Live At Leeds

May

1st – Sheffield, The Leadmill (with The Magic Gang)

2nd – Manchester, Sound Control (with The Magic Gang)

3rd – Stoke, The Sugarmill (with The Magic Gang)

4th – Leicester, O2 Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)

5th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)

6th – Norwich, Waterfront (with The Magic Gang)

8th – Cambridge, Portland Arms (with The Magic Gang)

9th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (with The Magic Gang)

10th – Oxford, Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)

11th – St. Albans, The Horn (with The Magic Gang)

12th – London, Heaven (with The Magic Gang)

19th – Brighton, The Great Escape

28th – Liverpool Sound City