New Music Of The Day: Paris Youth Foundation – ‘Lost Cause’
They're hitting the road with The Magic Gang
Right now, it feels like indie is back in a good place. Our pals The Big Moon, coming-of-age wunderkinds Blaenavon and the mysterious Alexandra Savior all just recently dropped their stunning debut albums, and with bands like QTY, Bad Nerves and more proving they’ve got the same power – we could be looking at sustained quality for years to come.
Liverpool’s Paris Youth Foundation are fast on their way to joining that crop of young musicians ready to spearhead the British wave, if sold-out tours and banging tunes are anything to go by. With only their third track, the soaring ‘Lost Cause, there’s signs that they could go all the way in the vein of similar chart-ready crossover indie-pop upstarts like The 1975 and Bastille. Sky-scraping riffs tower over the track, as do the thumping basslines, but it’s the modern twist on the lovesick tale that stand out as the song’s best quality.
April
11th – Hull, The Polar Bear
12th – Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)
13th – Edinburgh, The Mash House
14th – Liverpool, Arts Club
15th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
28th – Newcastle, Hit The North Festival
29th – Live At Leeds
May
1st – Sheffield, The Leadmill (with The Magic Gang)
2nd – Manchester, Sound Control (with The Magic Gang)
3rd – Stoke, The Sugarmill (with The Magic Gang)
4th – Leicester, O2 Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)
5th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)
6th – Norwich, Waterfront (with The Magic Gang)
8th – Cambridge, Portland Arms (with The Magic Gang)
9th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (with The Magic Gang)
10th – Oxford, Academy 2 (with The Magic Gang)
11th – St. Albans, The Horn (with The Magic Gang)
12th – London, Heaven (with The Magic Gang)
19th – Brighton, The Great Escape
28th – Liverpool Sound City