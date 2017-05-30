New Music Of The Day: Pelicandy – ‘Animals’

For fans of: Prince, Metronomy and The 1975

No one’s bottled 1980s Miami excess quite like Pelicandy. The London bunch deal in a blinding neon light, and on new single ‘Animals’, they’re flicking every switch to ‘on’ ’til the fuses blow.

The follow-up to attention piquing debut release ‘In Echoes’, the four-piece’s latest showing is purpose built for a sweaty basement club. Propelled by clipped, synthetic drums and a chirruping guitar-line that sits somewhere between Prince, Metronomy and The 1975, there’s a confidence in every swaggering step. Pals since their school days, that camaraderie shines through on their tight-as-a-knot rhythm section, bopping along right up until the screeching, glam rock guitar solo.

A bombastic, brilliant introduction to a pop prospect like no other, ‘Animals’ is out now via Hand in Hive. A recent showing at The Great Escape in Brighton proved Pelicandy have got the live chops, too – see it for yourself at London’s Old Blue Last on June 21.

