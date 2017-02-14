New Music Of The Day: PWR BTTM – ‘Big Beautiful Day’

2016 was without a doubt a breakout year for PWR BTTM. Though their debut album ‘Ugly Cherries’ was released back in September 2015, it was their poignant, fun-filled and glittery live shows that made them unmissable ticket last year and exposed them to a massive audience.

This year will no doubt see much of the same as the indie-rock duo take on the world with their ambitious new album ‘Pageant’ due on May 12. They’re kicking things off with debut single ‘Big Beautiful Day’ and the accompanying bombastic video which you can watch below.

What made the pair so special when they burst onto the scene was their wickedly funny and life-affirming lyrics – and they’re in abundance on their new track (“there are men in every town you live to bring you down, making themselves feel bigger and making you feel small. My advice is to look incredible and you make their lives regrettable) alongside a gigantic chorus thats becoming par for the course for the New York duo.

Looking incredible and sounding even better than before, it’s set to be PWR BTTM’s year for the taking. Again.

