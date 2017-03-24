New Music Of The Day: She-Devils – ‘Hey Boy’

Montreal, Canada is never short of new bands making smart pop with an experimental twist, and retro-nodding duo She-Devils are tricksters of the highest order.

New song ‘Hey Boy’, the lead single from a self-titled debut album on Secretly Canadian6, somehow brings rich invention to dogged minimalism. On the one hand, the song stubbornly centres around a rugged surf guitar line that could be lifted from the Mad Men soundtrack. On the other, there’s so much going on around this starting point, you could get lost for days. Vocalist Audrey Ann Boucher sings about “sitting here waiting for Prince Charming,” backed by an increasingly rich wall of sweet, swirling electronics, somewhere between a space mission and a 70’s karaoke night.

Threading it all together is a retrotastic aesthetic, but the pair never sound beholden to previous eras. In fact, by burrowing deep into the past, you sense She-Devils are aware of some future truth that the rest of us aren’t privy to. All will be revealed on their first full-length, out May 19.

The duo also play shows at London’s Moth Club (May 18), London Fields Brewhouse (May 19) and Brighton’s Great Escape Festival (May 20).