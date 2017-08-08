New Music Of The Day: Sløtface – ‘Pitted’
The anthem to get you out of the house
“It’s basically our pep talk anthem for getting yourself out of the house for a night out,” Sløtface singer Haley Shea tells NME of their explosive new single ‘Pitted’. “The lyrics are all snap shots from good nights out that we’ve had, and we really think the way the song progresses represents the way a memorable night of partying feels.”
We’ve all been there. Norway’s brightest shining hope have been hailed as one of the most exciting new bands of 2017 – precisely for making ‘‘party music for the end of the world‘. You might as well party like each night is your last, and this pop-punk anthem is the ultimate soundtrack to throwing caution to the wind and losing your mind.
“Many of our adventures as a band are mentioned in the lyrics of ‘Pitted’,” said bassist Lasse Lokøy, who made the video. “It seemed natural to make a video about these adventures. And after being a band in five years we have a lot of stupid footage on our cellphones of each other doing stupid stuff. So why not share it with everyone? Also we felt like the lo-fi footage sits well with the vibe of the song.”
Sløtface release debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ on September 15. As well as playing at Reading & Leeds Festival, their upcoming UK tour dates are below.
Sep 28th | 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth
Sep 29th | Actress & Bishop, Birmingham
Sep 30th | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 1st | Soup Kitchen, Manchester
Oct 3rd | The Basement, York
Oct 4th | The New Adelphi, Hull
Oct 5th | The Venue, Derby
Oct 6th | The Picture House Social, Sheffield
Oct 7th | Think Tank, Newcastle
Oct 9th | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh
Oct 10th | The Broadcast, Glasgow
Oct 12th | The Magnet, Liverpool
Oct 13th | KU, Stockton
Oct 16th | The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham
Oct 17th | The Cookie, Leicester
Oct 18th | The Joiners, Southampton
Oct 19th | Plymouth, The Underground
Oct 20th | The Louisiana, Bristol
Oct 21st | The Purple Turtle, Reading
Oct 24th | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
Oct 25th | Camden Assembly, London
Oct 26th | The Cellar, Oxford