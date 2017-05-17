New Music Of The Day: Soccer Mommy – ‘Out Worn’

“You can’t say indie rock is dead. It’s just being taken over by women.” That’s the claim of Sophie Allison, whose understated, finitely-arranged guitar pop as Soccer Mommy certainly backs up her case.

This summer, she releases ‘Collection’, a new quest for world domination. True to its title, the mini-album brings together highlights from her low-key back catalogue – Soccer Mommy is another in a long line of artists turning heads via self-releases on Bandcamp – and is due out via Fat Possum (Temples, Sunflower Bean).

Lead track ‘Out Worn’ is a fine showcase of how Allison spins indie tropes upside down. Open, jangly chords simmer in the foreground, while she astutely relates the tale of a relationship hitting breaking point: “My make up stains over your white tees, bite my nails til’ my fingers bleed,” she sings. There’s a deadly edge to her wordplay, a skill in every line she pens. It might sound simple on the surface, but there’s the sign of a seriously skilled songwriter in there somewhere.

Soccer Mommy – Out Worn by Fat Possum Records Soccer Mommy – “Out Worn” Taken from the upcoming album ‘Collection’, Out August 4th on Fat Possum Records. Preorder: smarturl.it/SM.Collection

‘Collection’ is out August 4 via Fat Possum.