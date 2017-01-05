New Music Of The Day: Ten Fé – ‘Twist Your Arm’

Have you ever wondered what Primal Scream would sound like if they played the blues? No, most probably not. But if that sounds like an interesting prospect to you (it totally should), then Ten Fé’s new single is certainly the answer.

The British electro duo, one of our top tips for 2017 in The NME 100, have just shared the latest tantalising taste of their upcoming debut album ‘Hit The Light’ in the shape of ‘Twist Your Arm’. There’s the odd slide guitar and a soulful a capella bridge, but really, it’s been transformed into a pile-driving electro banger with the help of esteemed producer Ewan Pearson (Jagwar Ma, M83, Delphic). Here’s what one half of Ten Fé, Leo Duncan had to say about the song’s origins.

“We came to Ewan with what is basically an old, bluesy-type tune, slide guitars, chain-gang backing vocals, gospel piano – and Ewan took it in a Weatherall, ‘Screamadelica’ direction, which was fine by us because that was why we wanted to work with him. And he preserved enough of the original vibe for it to still feel kind of roots.”

Twist Your Arm by TEN FÉ Lead single ‘Twist Your Arm’ out today, from Ten Fé’s debut album ‘Hit The Light’ which is released on 3 February 2017.



Ten Fe’s debut album ‘Hit The Light’ is out on February 3 via Some Kinda Love.