New Music Of The Day: Tsar B – ‘Gold Digger’

Mystical triumph from the Belgian newcomer

In August last year we got our first taster of Belgian artist Tsar B with her bewitching self-titled EP. At first, it was hard to know what to make of it. Swelling orchestral strings were intertwined with whomping electronic beats and Tsar’s entrancing vocals. All in all, it was a challenging, but rewarding listen.

After retreating back into the studio, she’s returned with new single ‘Gold Digger’, her first taste of new material. It’s as mysterious and atmospheric as the last set of material – off-kilter beats and high tension synths are the two pillars of her music, it seems – but it shows glimpses of crossover appeal with a typically huge choruses.

It confirms that Tsar’s creative palette remains well stocked with brimming experimentalism, the kind that gets us all giddy. She’s struck gold this time – and we can see it happening over and over again.

Golddigger by Tsar B TRICKS DON’T WORK ON ME stream on Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2oLl3uN facebook.com/tsarbmusic Music and words by Tsar B Produced by Tsar B and Oliver Symons Mixed by Tom Forrest Mastered by Lewis Hopkin Artwork by Willem Stapel

The Social, Bermondsey (May 9)

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 18-21)