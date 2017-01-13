New Music Of The Day: THEY – ‘U Rite’

You’d be hard stretched to find many R&B acts that name check Nirvana and ’90s rock as their biggest influence. But for Los Angeles-based R&B duo THEY, the element of grunge couldn’t be more crucial.

On new track ‘U Rite’, Dante Jones and Drew Love blend a whole array of sounds and eras together to create unique strand of R&B – which they dub “grunge’n’b” – one that sets them apart from the rest. It’s an aim they’ve made clear from the start. “Music just had a different bounce back in the ’90s, and I’m always looking for new ways to set our music apart. My whole life I looked up to Timbaland. He has always been an innovator but knows how to get people moving at the same time,” Dante says.

Read More: The NME 100 – essential new music for 2017

Explaining the massive siren that peppers the track throughout, Drew says: “We were sitting in the studio basically done with the album and Dante was going through sounds and I heard that siren. I knew we could turn that into a record.” You can’t deny it: he was right.

U-RITE by THEY. “U-RITE” available on: Spotify https://THEY.lnk.to/s_U-RITE Apple Music https://THEY.lnk.to/am_U-RITE iTunes https://THEY.lnk.to/i_U-Rite

The song features on their upcoming debut album ‘Nü Religion: Hyena’ which is due on February 17.