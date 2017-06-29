New Music Of The Day: WWWater – ‘Pink Letters’

Charlotte Adigéry knows about the power of small moments. For her new video, she’s crafted a sweet video highlighting intimacy, allowing new song ‘Pink Letters’ to provide a timely reminder of the power of love in even the smallest parts of our lives.

It’s Adigéry’s second song under the WWWater moniker, following this year’s earlier title track. The vibe is the same here, as constantly changing dynamics pair effortlessly with Charlotte’s delicate and crisp voice to make a refreshing sound.

She describes it as “a song about overcoming setbacks in life and trusting in what’s to come” and that comes across in her warming lyrics. Whatever comes next, we trust Adigéry to make success out of it – regardless of how small they might be.

Words by Sophia Bonner