New Music Of The Day: The Aces – ‘Physical’

Missing HAIM? The Californian trio’s second album has been in the works for what feels like an age now – so step in the appropriately named Utah quartet The Aces to fill the gap with some quality American pop-rock that’s very much in the same vein. This band, too, features sister members (vocalist/guitarist Cristal Ramirez and drummer Alisa Ramirez) plus a couple of mates – guitarist Katie Henderson and bassist McKenna Petty – and their music is a load of fun.

The proof is all over their second single ‘Physical’ – a follow-up 2016’s ‘Stuck’, and an early cut from their debut EP ‘I Don’t Like Being Honest’ (due June 23). It’s crammed with glossy guitar licks, thumping drums and joyful vocal harmonies that’ll make you want to roll the windows down and hit the highway.