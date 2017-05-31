New Music Of The Day: The Away Days – ‘White Whale’

Take a trip to Brighton Beach with the Turkish dream-poppers in this clip for their delicious new single

There really aren’t many indie bands around today quite like The Away Days. After all, the Istanbul two-piece hail from a country that only last year survived a failed military coup, while fresh outrage was sparked back in March over a controversial proposal to increase President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s powers.

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in Turkey, The Away Days – who primarily comprise of Sezer Koç (guitars) and Can Özen (vocals/guitars) – are defying the current odds against the country’s music community by continuing to make waves with their sumptuous take on dream pop. It’s a sound that’s won plenty of admirers in recent times, having earned the band support slots with the likes of Savages, Portishead, Wild Beasts and Belle & Sebastian.

Taken from their February-released debut album ‘Dreamed At Dawn’, the video for ‘White Whale’ intersperses shots from The Away Days’ recent UK tour, including live footage from their packed gig at London’s Shacklewell Arms and plenty of scenic glimpses of the wonderful Brighton sea front.

Watch the new video for The Away Days’ ‘White Whale’ below.

The Away Days will play a handful of dates in Europe next month – see those gigs below.

June

15 – Supersonic, Paris

21 – Soho House, Berlin

23 – Etepetete Festival, Dortmund