New Music Of The Day: The Night Café – ‘Felicity’

Earlier this year The Night Café released their debut EP ‘Get Away From the Feeling’, a four-track, 14-minute assault on the senses which zipped with youthful energy and vigour. Comparisons to Circa Waves followed soon after – not just because they’re both from Liverpool – but there were hints in that EP, especially on ‘The Way Of Mary’, which suggested a similar elevation to huge venues was certainly on the cards.

New song ‘Felicity’ confirms that the trajectory is very much on – but showcases a darker, moodier side to the group. Opening with a distorted, hazy riff and propelled by frontman Sean Martin’s vivid lyrics, “there’s a way to reach the sunshine in my mind and I’ll take you there for nothing’, The Night Cafe prove they’ve got the chops to go the distance. Brooding, but still dazzlingly catchy.

Felicity by The Night Café Connect with The Night Café: www.twitter.com/nightcafeband www.facebook.com/nightcafeband www.instagram.com/nightcafeband

Catch The Night Cafe on tour with The Wombats and Blaenavon throughout the year.

Glasgow, Glasgow Academy (with The Wombats) (June 27 )

Liverpool, Liverpool University (with The Wombats) (June 29)

London, Brixton Academy (with The Wombats) (June 30)

Truck Festival, Oxfordshire (July 22)

110 Above Festival, Twycross (August 6)

Sheffield, Leadmill (with Blaenavon) (November 20)

Leeds, Wardrobe (with Blaenavon) (November 21)

Manchester, Gorilla (with Blaenavon) (November 22)

London, Shepherds Bush Empire (with Blaenavon) (November 24)

Newcastle, O2 Academy 2 (with Blaenavon) (November 26)

Glasgow, St Lukes (with Blaenavon) (November 27)

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (with Blaenavon) (November 28)

Birmingham, Mama Roux (with Blaenavon) (November 30)

Bristol, Thekla (with Blaenavon) (December 1)