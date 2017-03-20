NME closed out SXSW 2017 in spectacular fashion on Saturday night with an official showcase at Barracuda. Featuring a diverse and gripping clutch of up-and-comers, the night was a fitting end for another wild week in Austin, Texas.
With a name sounding like a long-lost Jesus Lizard album title and a live show not too far removed from the legendary Chicago band, London’s Shame took their final bow at SXSW by the throat, turning the entire industry-packed venue into a massive stage for their guttural punk screed.
Credit: Jenn Five
20-year-old lead singer Charlie Steen smashed his head against the stage monitor, showered the audience with half-empty beer cans, and at one point, attempted to mount the venue’s photo booth in the back. Worth mentioning: most of this was done while Steen was stripped down to his boxer shorts.
Credit: Jenn Five
Seasoned SXSW’s veterans that they are, Diet Cig didn’t even bother to acknowledge the neutron bomb that had just dropped before, instead choosing to focus on exactly what they do best. The New Paltz, NY duo of Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman, who first came to prominence at last year’s conference by winning over crowds with their charmingly tongue-in-cheek indie, led the audience on a wildly infectious sing-along throughout with Luciano acting as de-facto MC.
Credit: Jenn Five
Previewing tracks from their forthcoming Frenchkiss debut ‘Swear I’m Good This’ built nicely on tracks from their 2015 ‘Over Easy’ EP, with observations in songs like ‘Tummy Ache’ perhaps a little more direct and pointed but choruses no less winning. Hard to imagine a more fittingly celebratory finish to SXSW’s 2017 edition.
Credit: Jenn Five