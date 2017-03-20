14 /15

Seasoned SXSW’s veterans that they are, Diet Cig didn’t even bother to acknowledge the neutron bomb that had just dropped before, instead choosing to focus on exactly what they do best. The New Paltz, NY duo of Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman, who first came to prominence at last year’s conference by winning over crowds with their charmingly tongue-in-cheek indie, led the audience on a wildly infectious sing-along throughout with Luciano acting as de-facto MC.

Credit: Jenn Five