New Music Of The Day: Noga Erez – ‘Pity’

Few artists are making electronic music quite as striking and important as Noga Erez is right now. First single ‘Dance While You Shoot’ was a blistering takedown of the government-fuelled poverty and trouble around her in her native Tel Aviv, and on ‘Pity’, she’s hammering home that theme of accountability with precision.

Influenced by a widely-publicised sexual assault that took place in Israel four years ago, Noga’s next instalment ‘Pity’ is a slice of glitchy and forward-thinking electro-pop, with both the hard-hitting assertiveness of MIA and the pop sensibilities of fellow electro masters Hot Chip. As well as announcing her debut album ‘Off The Radar’, due June 2nd, Noga explained the story behind the song and the video with following statement.

“The song ‘Pity’ was influenced by a sexual assault case that happened a few years ago. What made it even more alarming and upsetting for me was the fact that it was documented by several different people who were there when it happened. People stood by and willingly chose to film on their smartphones and then upload the videos and share them online. The presence of cameras and the violation of the victim’s rights and respect was completely disregarded beyond measure.

“This is the second time we had a chance to work on a video with talented directors ‘Zhang + Knight’. For them, as for us, the horrifying story was extremely powerful and chilling. We decided to focus on the video/documenting angle, isolating it from the rest of the story. Creating a performance-based video, shooting me from many different camera angles, while playing the footage live on screens behind me. Displaying how quickly and easily video documentation becomes shared, publicised and distorted. Many times, it’s done so without the person’s knowledge, consent and without accountability.”

Noga Erez’s debut album ‘Off The Radar’ is out June 2 via City Slang.