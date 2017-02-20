Pale Waves drop their 1975-produced pop banger ‘There’s A Honey’

Anyone who’s been paying attention to the Dirty Hit label in the last year would know that virtually everything they touch is turning into gold. Their roster includes The 1975, whose epic second album ‘I love it when you sleep…’ they released last year; The Japanese House, now one of the hottest new prospects in the game; and Superfood, who recently made a stonking comeback. Any sign of new music coming from Dirty Hit gets anyone in the know just a little bit giddy.

Their latest signings are Manchester indie-pop newbies Pale Waves, and today they’ve dropped their massive first single ‘There’s A Honey’ – which features production by George and Matty of The 1975. As expected, the song’s subject matter is strikingly intimate and relatable (“I would give you my body, but am I sure that you want me?“), but is packaged into a chorus that’s so catchy, you wonder how it hasn’t been written before.

‘There’s A Honey’ will be released April 21 via Dirty Hit. In the meantime, you can catch them on tour alongside label mates Superfood and King Nun on a nationwide tour at the following dates:

Oxford, O2 Academy2 (Mar 17)

Sheffield, The Leadmill (18)

Glasgow, King Tuts (19)

Manchester, Sound Control Basement (20)

Leeds, Brudenell (21)

Hull, The Welly (22)

Newcastle, Think Tank (23)

Liverpool, Arts Club (24)

Stoke, The Sugarmill (25)

Birmingham, O2 Academy2 (27)

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (28)

Brighton, The Haunt (29)

Bristol, Thekla (30)

London, Tufnell Park Dome (31)

Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach (April 1)

Belfast, Oh Yeah (3)

Dublin, O2 Academy2 (4)