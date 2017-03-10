After building a cult following in their native Manchester, Pale Waves have just signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit and even got band members Matty Healy and George Daniel to help produce debut single ‘There’s A Honey’. We caught up with lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie to get the lowdown on the collaboration, starting afresh and why they’re already aiming for the top.

The band started at university with drummer Ciara – is it a strong bond between you two?

“Me and Ciara live together so we spend most of our lives in our studio room and barely go out and leave the house. It’s kind of like the perfect match because Ciara’s just like my counsellor in everyday life. She doesn’t seem to need as much counselling as me, she’s pretty emotionally stable and just with it. I need it a bit more than her anyway.”

Your first single ‘There’s A Honey’ is produced by Matty and George from The 1975 – how did that come about?

“After we hooked up with Dirty Hit we sent them ‘There’s A Honey’, then they got in touch and were like, ‘Let us just produce it and if you like it or totally hate it you can decide what to do with it.’ I’ve seen online that a few people were giving them hate and saying they’ve changed us, but that’s just completely ridiculous. Our sound is just maturing at the end of the day.”

Your previous demos have now been scrubbed from the internet – was that intentional?

“We put two demos out there, which did really well and we didn’t expect them to do as well as they did – but we don’t really write like that any more. I feel like those songs are not really me any more. I’ve kind of detached myself from them.”

Where do you see your band in five years?

“We want to have a Number One album. We just want to grow and be playing sold-out tours. I reckon we can do it. You’ve got to be positive and optimistic. We’re all in.”

From: Manchester

Best Song: ‘There’s A Honey’ // Currently their only track but it’s a shimmering, addictive indie anthem in the making.

For Fans Of: Fickle Friends, Peace

Buy: ‘There’s A Honey’ is out now

Live: O2 Academy Oxford (March 17), The Leadmill Sheffield (March 18), King Tuts Glasgow (March 19)