You’d be hard pressed to find a band with as much buzz around right now as Pale Waves. When they dropped their debut song, ‘There’s a Honey’ earlier this year, everyone wanted a slice of The 1975-produced newcomers. They later supported their collaborators on their gigantic US/European tour, playing at arenas across the globe. Not bad for a first single.

Now, things are stepping up a notch as they share their second song, ‘Television Romance’. It is, as you’d expect, a shimmering, summer-tinged indie banger, one that will no doubt end up filling venues up and down the country when their next tour is announced. Opening with a swirling guitar riff, its the song’s heavenly chorus that allows the Manchester quartet to elevate into a league of their own.

Television Romance Television Romance, a song by Pale Waves on Spotify

Even bigger things are on the horizon for this already outstanding band.