we'll be shining a light on of the new profiles each week that stood out against the rest. If you sign up, you could end up right here on NME.com, just like this week's pick, Patawawa. Here's what you need to know about them.

From: Matlock, Derbyshire

Sounds Like: Old-school disco sensibilities given a modern-twist. Think if Calvin Harris time-travelled back in time to Studio 54 – he’d probably come back with something a little like this.

For Fans Of: Calvin Harris, tropical-punch cocktails, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Parcels, big punchy club bangers, Talking Heads

Why you’re going to love them: Look, disco in 2017 is hard to get right. Calvin Harris pulled it off with star-studded cast on ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ and Parcels have got Daft Punk on their side – Patawawa, meanwhile, are doing it on their own terms – and absolutely smashing it in the process.

Early single ‘Red and White’ is a lo-fi delight, as is the stuttering ‘Strange’, but 2017 has seen the trio stick out a string of releases that are as catchy as a flu in freshers week. Student halls, incidentally, feel like the perfect places to listen to them as ‘Four To The Floor’ looks set to become a pre-drinks playlist staple for years to come.

There’s hints of early Foals and Two Door Cinema Club in latest one ‘What You Want’, but it sounds positively Patawawa. Whatever that means, by the way.

Best Track: ‘Four To The Floor’