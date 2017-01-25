The most recent new music we had from Pond, ‘30000 Megatons’, was the bomb: a supremely cosmic track about nuclear armageddon posted to Soundcloud on the day Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America – and accompanied by the message: “This song was going to be released with the rest of the album, but today it seems like the right time.”

Now, just a few days after Trump’s inauguration, the Tame Impala offshoot are sharing another slice of world-weary goodness – the video to the previously released ‘Sweep Me Off My Feet’. It’s the first track taken from new album ‘The Weather’, and the video is a dreamlike mix of juxtapositions: stock footage of office meetings, sunny getaways, mascara-soaked showers, debt ceilings, Jesus, and mindless self-congratulation.

Frontman Nicholas Allbrook’s explaination of the album as a whole helps decode it all: “’The Weather’ is a concept album, not completely about Perth, but focusing on all the weird contradictory things that make up a lot of colonial cities around the world. Laying out all the dark things underneath the shimmering exterior of cranes, development, money and white privilege. It’s not our place, but it is our place. British, but Australian, but not REAL Australian. On the edge of the world with a hell of a lot of fucked things defining our little city, still we try and live a wholesome respectful life, while being inherently disrespectful. At the end of all this confusion in our weird little white antipodean world, there’s the beach, purity and nature that brings us all together”.

Pond play an intimate gig at London’s Moth Club on February 14 – tickets go onsale on this Friday. ‘The Weather’ will be released on May 5 and is available to preorder now.