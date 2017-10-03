Earlier this year, Promiseland – aka Australian-born, NYC musician Johann Rashid – dropped the meaty techno-banger ‘Take Down The House’, which made use of big, industrial beats and thrived on lashings of Rashid’s piercing vocals. Spoiler alert: the song is gigantic. It’s no wonder Julian Casablancas and his Cult Records were desperate to release it.

Now, as he plots his first shows on these shores, he’s shared the first music video for his recent single. Directed by Ismail Shallis, it’s a widescreen-ready epic full of breathtaking shots and er, lots of running. “What doesn’t kill you leaves a wound. Pain and pleasure are one mad dance played out again and again,” he said in a statement to NME. “Run with your monsters, not from them.”

Check out the video below and upcoming UK shows.

Antigua Casa Estrella – Barranquilla, Colombia* (8/10)

Armando Records- Bogota, Colombia* (12/10)

Teatro La Cupula – Santiago, Chile* (14/10)

Cine Joia – Sao Paulo, Brazil* (18/10)

Sacadura 154- Rio, Brazil* (19/10)

Teatro Vorterix – Buenos Aires, Argentina* (21/10)

Plaza la Musica – Cordoba, Argentina* (22/10)

La Trastienda – Montevideo, Uruguay* (25/10)

Old Blue Last – London, UK (22/11)

*Supporting Julian Casablancas