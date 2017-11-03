You wont be surprised to know that Public Access TV’s debut album, ‘Never Enough’, is proving itself to be an absolutely timeless record. It nodded to all of the great New York albums – from Television’s ‘Marquee Moon’ to The Strokes’ ‘Is This It’ – but added enough of their own spin to turn it into one of 2016’s strongest debuts. And it still sounds bloody brilliant.

So we’re sure that you’re as excited as us to know that the boys are back in business with ‘MetroTech’, perhaps their funkiest song to date. It’s the first taste of their upcoming second album, and is based around a immediately recognisable bassline, the song builds to a soaring, joyous chorus – one you’ll be humming all weekend long.

“’MetroTech’ is the soundtrack to your drunken walk home at 6am,” frontman John Eatherly tells NME. “From gassing yourself up to be the first on the dance floor, all the way to being the last person awake at the after after party.”

Metrotech Metrotech, an album by Public Access T.V. on Spotify

Public Access TV’s second album ‘Street Safari’ is out in February 2018